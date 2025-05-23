Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 190,445 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 101,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

