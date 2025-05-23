Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 451.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,226.30. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $235,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,471,398.73. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,885 shares of company stock worth $2,747,096. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.75. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

