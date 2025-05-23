LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 486,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.