Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 4.0%

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.