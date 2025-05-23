Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Trading Down 4.0%
Lucid Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.