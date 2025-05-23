Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,031.97. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

