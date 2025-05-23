Madison Wealth Partners Inc Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.12. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

