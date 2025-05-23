Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mayville Engineering worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MEC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

