Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.59. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 58,244 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $219.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medallion Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

