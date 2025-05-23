Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,688,000 after purchasing an additional 456,117 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.