MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MCBS opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $707.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.66.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

