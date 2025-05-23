Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 361,969 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,584,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MSFT opened at $454.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,743 shares of company stock worth $58,375,673. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

