MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,950 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.4%

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

