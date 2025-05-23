MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 20,168 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,563.28. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $359,761. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

