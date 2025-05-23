MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 3,797 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.46 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

