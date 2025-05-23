MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 4,232 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,997,000 after buying an additional 1,409,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $13,499,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.2%

EBC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastern Bankshares

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.