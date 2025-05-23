MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 5,120 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FULT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

