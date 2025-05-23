MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 546 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $185.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.19.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

