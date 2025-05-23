MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 561 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GMS opened at $73.59 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.