MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 7,879 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Bank OZK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Bank OZK by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.