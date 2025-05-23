MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 923 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Loews by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Loews by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $4,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,294. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

