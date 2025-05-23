MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $457,647.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,313.81. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,346. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $62.01 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

