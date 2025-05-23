MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOV by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after buying an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 302,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after purchasing an additional 938,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

