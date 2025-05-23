MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,141 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Community Bank System Trading Down 0.6%
NYSE CBU opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
