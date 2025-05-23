MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,273 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackLine worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in BlackLine by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.