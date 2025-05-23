MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,011 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TPH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

