MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,947 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 743,157 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sweetgreen
In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sweetgreen Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $45.12.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sweetgreen Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
