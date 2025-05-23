MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 459 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.