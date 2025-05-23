MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 478 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2,498.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in ICU Medical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $752,980.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,828.95. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $451,767.84. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,208 shares of company stock worth $2,926,969. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.87. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.91 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

