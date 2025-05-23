MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 878 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

