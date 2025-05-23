MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 932 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $449,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 667,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

