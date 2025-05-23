MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BUG stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.