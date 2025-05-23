MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,875.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $30.29 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

