MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 3,540.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 474,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 808,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ball by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

