MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,679,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,881,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

