MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,850,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 764,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 405,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 428,776 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.