MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Everest Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Down 1.4%

Everest Group stock opened at $335.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.52.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.09.

View Our Latest Report on EG

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.