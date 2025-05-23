MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $7,396,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CART. Loop Capital increased their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.3%

CART stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

