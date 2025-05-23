MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

