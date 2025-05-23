MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Globalstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,358,336.52. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,337.76. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 334,546 shares of company stock worth $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -616.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.