MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $561.47 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

