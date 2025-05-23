MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 804.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

