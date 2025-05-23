MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 584,270 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,949,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,306,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $36.68 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.