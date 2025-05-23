MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2%

DG stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

