MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 36.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $257,836. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.