MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after buying an additional 484,176 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after buying an additional 594,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,577,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

