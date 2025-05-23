MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.92 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

