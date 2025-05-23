MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $158.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

