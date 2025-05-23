MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average of $180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.