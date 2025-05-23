MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 3,411 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 402,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.49. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

