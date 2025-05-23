MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 4,495 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 268,769 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $51,042,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 657.4% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

